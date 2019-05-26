Spark 440
Designing better bikes, YouTube's carbon footprint, life in a gamer house, and the culture of coders
Reinventing the bicycle
Not-so-fun fact: the bicycle was actually invented following a volcanic eruption in 1815. Ash in the air cooled the climate and created food shortages, and forced people to look for alternatives to horses. Enter the laufmaschine, the precursor to the modern bicycle. Is it time to create a new laufmaschine? Architecture professor Nick Rajkovich asked his students to come up with some new bicycle designs to combat climate change.
YouTube videos have a huge carbon footprint. Here's one simple way to fix that
Researchers have found that watching YouTube videos creates as many carbon emissions globally as a city of about half a million people. Chris Preist, a professor of Sustainability and Computer Systems, argues that one simple change could make a big difference: let users listen to videos without having an active screen, something only YouTube premium subscribers can do. The idea is an example of Sustainable Interaction Design.
Inside the house where an esports farm team plays, practices and lives together
Esports are big business. There are even two professional teams in Canada now-- the Vancouver Titans and the Toronto Defiant. And, like many professional sports teams, the Toronto Defiant has a farm team ... in Montreal. Spark contributor Craig Desson visited the home that houses the players of the "Montreal Rebellion." Yes, the team lives together!
Canadian author Clive Thompson on the culture of coders
In his new book, Coders, author and tech journalist Clive Thompson immersed himself in the culture of computer programmers: what makes them tick, and why the culture of coding has created some of our biggest tech successes, but also, some of the biggest problems.
