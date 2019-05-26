Video games and ramen noodles: A look inside an esports team house
Esports are big business, with professional teams, leagues, and millions of paying viewers. A visit to the Montreal house where one team not only plays together, they live together.
Does living together take your team to the next level?
Listen9:50
It's a Sunday afternoon and 10 young men are sitting in front of rows of computers in what was once the living room of a red brick, two-storey home in suburban Montreal.
They are all playing Overwatch, a first-person shooter video game, while sitting in identical oversized black office chairs and speaking to each other through headsets.
This is where the Montreal Rebellion, a semi-pro esports team, practices and competes against other teams around the world.
Spark contributor Craig Desson paid the "gamer house" a visit. Click the 'listen' button above to hear his documentary.
