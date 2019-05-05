Breaking the mental health stigma in tech

The tech sector and entrepreneurial startup culture can often have an ethos of 'toughing it out'. Abdullah Snobar, the executive director of Ryerson University's DMZ, opens up about his own experience with online therapy, and why mental health issues are still stigmatized in the tech world.

Cognitive behavioural therapy games helps Nunavut youth manage depression and anxiety

SPARK is a role-playing computer game designed to help Maori youth in New Zealand to manage depression and anxiety using cognitive behavioural therapy. Now researchers here are redesigning the game for Canadian youth in the North with a project called Making I-SPARX Fly in Nunavut.

New Wi-Fi technology promises to improve wireless speed and coverage

While the world awaits the arrival of the age of 5G, the Wi-Fi Alliance has been quietly working away at the next iteration of Wi-Fi technology. Dubbed Wi-Fi 6, the new standard offers a small increase in download or upload speeds and improved latency and better coverage.

Reclaiming boredom in digital culture

Boredom can open us up to the question of meaning and other deeply philosophical perspectives, but today, we look for a way out of boredom by endlessly scrolling and swiping. Philosopher Mark Kingwell argues that we're in a political economy of 'neoliberal boredom' fueled by digital devices.