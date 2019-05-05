Spark 437
The mental-health stigma in tech, therapy games in Nunavut, and reclaiming boredom from our devices
Breaking the mental health stigma in tech
The tech sector and entrepreneurial startup culture can often have an ethos of 'toughing it out'. Abdullah Snobar, the executive director of Ryerson University's DMZ, opens up about his own experience with online therapy, and why mental health issues are still stigmatized in the tech world.
Cognitive behavioural therapy games helps Nunavut youth manage depression and anxiety
SPARK is a role-playing computer game designed to help Maori youth in New Zealand to manage depression and anxiety using cognitive behavioural therapy. Now researchers here are redesigning the game for Canadian youth in the North with a project called Making I-SPARX Fly in Nunavut.
New Wi-Fi technology promises to improve wireless speed and coverage
While the world awaits the arrival of the age of 5G, the Wi-Fi Alliance has been quietly working away at the next iteration of Wi-Fi technology. Dubbed Wi-Fi 6, the new standard offers a small increase in download or upload speeds and improved latency and better coverage.
Reclaiming boredom in digital culture
Boredom can open us up to the question of meaning and other deeply philosophical perspectives, but today, we look for a way out of boredom by endlessly scrolling and swiping. Philosopher Mark Kingwell argues that we're in a political economy of 'neoliberal boredom' fueled by digital devices.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.