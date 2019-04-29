To protect privacy, there need to be limits on smart cities' surveillance

As technologies become more connected, and cities get "smarter," there is a question of balance: How do you protect individual privacy against the collection of important data required to operate a smart city?

It turns out, there are no easy answers to balancing security with freedom of movement.

Back in February, Victoria, BC hosted the 20th Annual Privacy and Security Conference.

One of the panels featured a discussion about how to balance freedom and security in a smart city.

Click "listen" above to hear part of that discussion. The voices you'll hear are those of Ann Cavoukian, the former privacy commissioner of Ontario, David Izzard, who is the Architecture & Cyber Security Manager for the City of Surrey, BC, and Andrew Clement, a member of the Waterfront Toronto Digital Strategy Advisory Board.