Remote Canadian communities look to adopt smart city technology

Wherever you live in Canada, there's likely a smart cities plan near you.

The Smart Cities Challenge is a federal government contest to grant money to smart city initiatives that individual communities have come up with themselves. The plan is that those good ideas can spread to other communities. The winners will be announced next month.

One of the applicants is the Cree Nation of Eastmain, Quebec, a remote community on James Bay. Housing director Stanley Gilpin says they have a proposal to build better, more efficient, sustainable homes.

Their community is a finalist in the $5 million category for the smart cities challenge.

But the prize money also includes bigger projects: one for $10 million and one for $50 million. Soumya Ghosh is Director of Digital Engagement, Smart City for Edmonton. Edmonton is already a leader in the open data movement in Canada.

Edmonton's ambitious smart city plan is focused on health, Ghosh said.

