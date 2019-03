Audio

Spark 431: The quest for immortality, designing for seniors, Google gets into the gaming game, your genome and privacy

The quest for immortality through extreme fasting and radical life extension. Designing tech for the older crowd. Google's new streaming service aims to be Netflix for gaming. Your genome could be a privacy nightmare.

54:00

