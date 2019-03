From 'extreme fasting' to 'radical life extension', the dark side of body optimization

How tech bros in Silicon Valley are rebranding eating disorder-like behaviour as "extreme fasting." And, a look at the problem with Silicon Valley's obsession with agelessness and living forever.

Is there a problem with Silicon Valley's obsession with agelessness and living forever? (Pixabay) Listen 23:10 Arwa Mahdawi Arwa Mahdawi sheds light on how tech bros in Silicon Valley are rebranding eating disorder-like behavior as "extreme fasting." James Strole James Strole , Director of the Coalition for Radical Life Extension has dedicated his life to agelessness. James Horton, a PhD candidate working in Evolutionary Biology at the University of Bath, speaks to the darker side of Silicon Valley's quest for immortality. James Horton

