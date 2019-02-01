Tech, high-speed internet help today's ranchers thrive
Oh give me a home, where the buffalo drone....
This isn't your grandather's ranch.
John Smith and Laura Laing, who operate Plateau Cattle Company in southern Alberta, have embraced technology to run their ranch more efficiently—and humanely—than previous generations.
Although Smith still tracks cattle on horseback, he's employed new technology like a quadcopter drone to help him.
Sending the drone across a river or over trees to see where cows might be can save him hours of riding, he told Spark contributor Matt Meuse, who travelled to the ranch last fall to make a documentary.
Laing points out that they have also eliminated the longstanding practice of branding calves, instead using RFID tags to identify them. This reduces stress on the animals, which keeps them healthier.
