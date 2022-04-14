Six creative approaches to the climate crisis and a sustainable tech future

Over the past 15 years of Spark, we've covered climate change, waste, and environmental issues through the lens of tech and design. With each year introducing new and profound environmental challenges to contend with, we've often asked how we can remake, reimagine, and redesign our activities to be in better alignment with the health of our planet.

What do you do when nobody will listen?

In 2018, Henri Drake was a graduate student in oceanography at MIT — and a Fortnite player.

Inspired by a tweet from Dr. Katherine Hayhoe of Texas Tech University, Drake created a Twitch streaming channel called Climate Fortnite, where scientists played the game while answering viewers' questions about climate change.

"On Twitch, it's common to see players mix, talk about the game, play with other conversational topics and raising the issue of climate change was no different," Drake told Spark in 2018 .

"Anyone who happened to see my stream when they are scrolling through could join, and they can ask questions directly to an expert — which I think is really valuable and sort of unique."

Today, Drake is a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University and Climate Fortnite has stopped streaming — but bridging gaming and climate science is only one way of getting people to pay attention to climate issues.

In 2015, Teddy Allen took a different approach — by going on a data safari.

Allen, a climate scientist working to create more accurate climate models, rescued deteriorating paper weather records from meteorological facilities all over the world, going back as far as a century.

"This type of historic data provides a huge key to the past, and potentially into the future as well," Allen, the then-director of Scientific Applications for IEDRO, told Spark in 2015.

"You can actually build a story from the past in terms of what the trends are over time, what the extremes are. You can basically get a feel of how the weather at a certain location has been evolving over the past 100 years or so."

Today, Allen is an assistant climatologist at the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology in Jamaica.

What do you do when the landscape of the North is changing?

For generations, Inuit have used traditional knowledge to navigate the land and share safe routes to travel — but climate change is changing that.

In 2016, journalist Ossie Michelin took us out to the small community of Rigolet, located on the north coast of Labrador, where people there had recently developed an app, eNuk, to document and share changes to the land.

"Despite the fact that the home they know so well is changing, Labrador Inuit are not giving up," Michelin reported in 2016 . "The information they record and share now on the eNuk app will help them better prepare for whatever changes may come."

The Inuk app is still in use in the area today.

What do you do when people love their cars?

The original bicycle was designed in 1815 by a German forester to get around more quickly. But it was also a response to a change in climate: Mount Tambora, in Indonesia, had erupted and the effects of its ash in the atmosphere had caused massive crop failures.

Horses became too expensive to feed; hence, the laufmaschine, or dandy horse, became an inexpensive and efficient way to get around. Resembling a large version of a child's pushbike, riders had to use their feet to move it around.

In 2019, that got Nicholas Rajkovich, now an associate professor of architecture at the University at Buffalo, thinking.

Rajkovich and four of his colleagues decided to have their students design 21st century laufmaschines, built from sustainable materials.

"Understanding a little bit of the history of the bicycle as it relates to climate resilience is pretty important for a generation of practitioners that are going to be facing climate changes as part of their design work," Rajkovich told Spark in 2019 .

Of course biking isn't for everyone, and public transit isn't always accessible, so some places still rely heavily on cars as the primary transportation option.

Even in places where people do have other options, it can still be a tough sell to get some to leave their cars at home. This causes the obvious problems of traffic congestion, pollution, and, inevitably, parking.

Eran Ben-Joseph, spoke to Spark in 2015 about his book, Rethinking A Lot. He argues we haven't taken a hard enough look at the esthetics of parking lots or the environmental impacts they have — leaving our communities filled with ugly heat traps that keep water from being reabsorbed into the aquifer.

But it doesn't have to be that way. Ben-Joseph, a professor of landscape architecture and urban planning at MIT, said we just need to pay more attention to the design of the places we park.

"Most of them have to deal with landscaping," said Ben-Joseph. "In many cases I think communities can get involved in doing it, whether it is a community project, whether it is something that neighbourhoods can organize.

"Maybe the purpose is people walk around, look around and see those parking lots would ask, 'Why do they have to be that way? There's really no reason for that.'"

What do you do when building the tech future we want is environmentally costly?

Our insatiable appetite for digital tech poses real challenges for getting enough materials to make our tech future sustainable, especially rare earth elements.

There are 17 rare earth elements, according to Abigail Martin, a research fellow at the University of Sussex Business School's Science Policy Research Unit. Among them is neodymium, which has been most talked about because of its importance for electric vehicles.

"The basic fact remains that when you are removing these resources from the earth, you're leaving behind big scars on the land. And there's no real way around that," Martin told Spark in 2021 .

"And it's not just scars that are visual, these are also scars that are very much toxic and environmentally harmful for the people that live there."

We've seen some movement in getting Canada into the rare earth game. Production at Canada's first rare earth mining project in the Northwest Territories began in July of 2021. It's also the first in Canada to contract an Indigenous business to extract materials on their own territory. In Saskatchewan, construction on the country's first rare earth processing facility is underway and expected to be completed by 2024.

