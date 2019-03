Audio

Online shopping could get more expensive thanks to colluding AI

Algorithms that set the price of things online are becoming more common. But what happens if those price-setting algorithms get together? Collusion. Spark host Nora Young speaks to Emilio Calvano, an assistant professor in economics at the University of Bologna who's been studying how pricing algorithms work, and could collude with other algorithms to keep prices high.

