Next generation WiFi promises a good connection, even in airports
While the world awaits the arrival of 5G, the WiFi Alliance has been quietly working away at the next iteration of WiFi technology. Dubbed WiFi 6, the new standard offers a small increase in download or upload speeds and improved latency and better coverage.
