New AI makes it harder to detect what's real online

New approaches to AI mean computers are getting MUCH better at creating things that can trick us. Thanks to open source software released by organizations like OpenAI and Nvidia, anyone can create video and images of people that Do. Not. Exist. How do they do it, and what does this mean for our ability to tell what's real anymore? Spark host Nora Young speaks to Jevin West and Carl Bergstrom of the University of Washington, who together, teach a course called 'Calling Bullsh--t'. We also hear from Christopher Schmidt, the creator of the website ThisRentalDoesNotExist, and Simon Lacoste-Julien, a researcher and professor of Computer Science at the Université de Montréal.

