Skip to Main Content
Google's new streaming service aims to be Netflix for gaming
Audio

Google's new streaming service aims to be Netflix for gaming

Stadia is a new platform to stream video games through the Chrome browser. But there are many hurdles to overcome before a seamless experience will be possible.
Stadia is a new platform to stream video games through the Chrome browser. But there are many hurdles to overcome before a seamless experience will be possible. 7:51

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us