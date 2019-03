Audio

Designing tech for 'seniors' should mean designing tech for everyone

A wide range of people-and ages-are lumped in together under the "senior" umbrella. Rather than focus on the "elder tech" market, an inclusive design approach makes better products and services for everyone.

