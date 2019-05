Spark · Audio

Canadian philosopher Mark Kingwell examines the idea of boredom and our digital devices

Boredom can open us up to the question of meaning and other deeply philosophical perspectives, but today, we look for a way out of boredom by endlessly scrolling and swiping. Philosopher Mark Kingwell argues that we're in a political economy of 'neoliberal boredom' fueled by digital devices.

