Bringing mental health tools to startup culture

The tech sector and entrepreneurial startup culture can often have an ethos of 'toughing it out'. Abdullah Snobar, the executive director of Ryerson University's DMZ, opens up about his own experience with online therapy, and why mental health issues are still stigmatized in the tech world. 8:51