Brewers are using AI to perfect their beer recipes

Beer-makers around the world are now using machine learning to optimise beer recipes. Spark host Nora Young talks to Rob McInerney, who created self-evolving beer brand IntelligentX back in 2016. She also speaks with Jordan St. John, one of Canada's leading beer writers, about the overall state of AI brewing today.

