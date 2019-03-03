Skip to Main Content
Brewers are using AI to perfect their beer recipes
Audio

Beer-makers around the world are now using machine learning to optimise beer recipes. Spark host Nora Young talks to Rob McInerney, who created self-evolving beer brand IntelligentX back in 2016. She also speaks with Jordan St. John, one of Canada's leading beer writers, about the overall state of AI brewing today.
