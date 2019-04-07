Skip to Main Content
Amidst cybersecurity talent shortage, AI is filling the void
Ransomware, internet of things botnets, and cyberespionage are on the rise, but there's a chronic shortage of cybersecurity specialists. Spark host Nora Young sits down with Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President - Cybersecurity Solutions Group Microsoft to discuss the issue.
