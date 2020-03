Spark · Audio

Aging brains have more trouble concentrating — and that may be a good thing

As we age, we find it more difficult to concentrate. Columbia University's Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Department of Psychology Tarek Amer and his colleagues found a possible upside: being scattered may help in creative thought. Amer is also researching whether we can use older folks' distractability as a way to deliver helpful reminders.

