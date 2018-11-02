The world's largest e-waste dump is also home to a vibrant community
Meet the people who live and work in "Sodom"
Agbogbloshie, an area in Ghana's capital, Accra, is the largest e-waste dumpsite in the world. It's nicknamed Sodom for the open fires used to extract metal from old electronics. Some 250,000 tons of electronics, appliances and the like are sent there every year.
It's also a vibrant community with its own culture and social organization.
Of course, they go day by day, but they hope for the great deal they make tomorrow, and they have that positive energy.- Florian Weigensamer
Agbogbloshie is the subject of the documentary, Welcome to Sodom, by Austrian filmmakers Florian Weigensamer and Christian Krönes, which explores the lives of the people who live and work there.
"When you first come there, it looks like an apocalyptic place," Weigensamer told Spark host Nora Young. "It seems like a place where everything ends...The soil is dead — it's black. The river is not a river anymore. It's not water. There's chemical reactions going on."
But that "apocalyptic" landscape conceals a community of entrepreneurs, determined to salvage what they can from discarded goods. "They see themselves as businessmen," Weigensamer explained.
"It was so fascinating to see their positive perspective on this place. For them it's a place of hope. Of course, they go day-by-day, but they hope for the great deal they make tomorrow, and they have that positive energy," he said.
As an example of that energy, musician and rapper Musa Abukari, who goes by the name D-BOY, built his music studio from salvaged computers. "We went to the studio and I couldn't believe it, because it's so professional and very high level. You would never expect to find a place like that in a dump," Weigensamer said.
Welcome to Sodom screened as part of this year's Planet in Focus film festival in Toronto
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.