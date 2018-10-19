That old smartphone in your drawer could help visually impaired people
A new initiative launched by the CNIB in Canada called Phone It Forward is tackling the digital and accessibility divide.
The program makes it possible for people to donate their old smartphones, which will be refurbished and loaded with accessibility apps. Then the phones are given to someone with sight loss who could really benefit from having their own smartphone.
However, despite the benefits, many people with sight loss don't own a smartphone. Only 46 per cent of blind Canadians have one, Demers said.
"I think one of the reasons really is that employment rates for people with blindness or partial vision are quite low, and income levels are lower than the general population—and it's really an affordability issue," he added.
Smartphones given to Phone It Forward will be securely wiped to remove the previous user's data, and donors will be issued a tax receipt for the value of the phone.
Demers believes programs like Phone It Forward can help address inequality in access to technology. "The digital divide is really a critical issue that needs to be addressed for blind people, because it really will help increase equality. Technology can really give unprecedented levels of access to information and independence for blind people."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.