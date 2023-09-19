SOMEONE KNOWS SOMETHING: THE ANGEL CARLICK CASE — Transcripts | Listen

Content
Someone Knows Something·TRANSCRIPTS

SOMEONE KNOWS SOMETHING: THE ANGEL CARLICK CASE

In the new season of Someone Knows Something, David Ridgen seeks justice for Angel Carlick, a vibrant youth worker who was killed at 18 years old in the Yukon, Canada. Join David as he works alongside Angel’s community in the search for answers behind the tragic murder.
Angel Carlick was a vibrant youth worker, nicknamed 'Happy-Go-Lucky' by her loved ones. She had plans after graduation to become legal guardian of her brother and work to support struggling youth at her local resource centre. But just days before she was set to graduate in 2007, at age 18, Angel disappeared.

Months later, her remains were found in a remote area in the Canadian north. In the highly-anticipated 8th season of Someone Knows Something, award-winning investigator David Ridgen delves into the cold case that has haunted Whitehorse for more than 15 years. As David works alongside Angel's family, friends, and community, he uncovers details surrounding her death and strives to bring her justice, while honouring the legacy of her late mother, Wendy.

Season 8: Trailer

3:52Introducing Season 8: The Angel Carlick case

Episode 1: Angel

Eighteen-year-old Angel Carlick was set to graduate high school when she disappeared in Whitehorse in 2007. Her remains were found 6 months later. It's been 15 years and her murder remains unsolved.

Someone Knows Something46:49S8 E1: Angel

Access the transcript for this episode here.

 

