Angel Carlick was a vibrant youth worker, nicknamed 'Happy-Go-Lucky' by her loved ones. She had plans after graduation to become legal guardian of her brother and work to support struggling youth at her local resource centre. But just days before she was set to graduate in 2007, at age 18, Angel disappeared.

Months later, her remains were found in a remote area in the Canadian north. In the highly-anticipated 8th season of Someone Knows Something, award-winning investigator David Ridgen delves into the cold case that has haunted Whitehorse for more than 15 years. As David works alongside Angel's family, friends, and community, he uncovers details surrounding her death and strives to bring her justice, while honouring the legacy of her late mother, Wendy.

Listen

Season 8: Trailer

3:52 Introducing Season 8: The Angel Carlick case

Episode 1: Angel

Eighteen-year-old Angel Carlick was set to graduate high school when she disappeared in Whitehorse in 2007. Her remains were found 6 months later. It's been 15 years and her murder remains unsolved.