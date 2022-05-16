Season 7: The Abortion Wars

In Season 7 of Someone Knows Something: The Abortion Wars, host David Ridgen and investigative journalist Amanda Robb dig into the 1998 murder of her uncle, a New York doctor killed for performing abortions. They uncover a network of anti-abortion movements linked to violence in North America and Europe. Twenty years later, with debates about reproductive rights still raging in the U.S., could more violence be on the horizon?

Host David Ridgen and American journalist Amanda Robb investigate the 1998 murder of Dr. Barnett Slepian — Robb's uncle — who was shot in an act of anti-abortion violence. The series explores the anti-abortion radical who was responsible for the murder and the possible links to similar attacks on Canadian doctors. With protests on the rise and debates about reproductive rights heating up in the U.S., could more violence be on the horizon?

Access to abortion has taken on urgency as the laws protecting it come under attack in the U.S. Working with family member Amanda Robb, David examines the murder of her uncle, an abortion provider in the U.S. and the resulting conviction of a fanatical sniper. Both discover that this murder may be the endgame of a series of doctor shootings that actually began in Canada.