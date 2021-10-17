Radio · Audio

Sisters-in-Outlaw

For the past eight years, author Christy Ann Conlin has been living a life that used to, in part, belong to someone else: her husband Andy’s first wife, Meg, who died of cancer at age 43. Now, Christy Ann is married to Meg’s husband, lives in Meg’s house in rural Nova Scotia, and has formed a blended family with Meg’s children. But it was the surprising relationship with Meg’s three sisters, and her unexpected relationship with Meg herself, that has Christy Ann asking, what does it really mean to be a family? And how to, if not fill someone else’s shoes, walk beside them?