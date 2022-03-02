North America's oldest Little India is Vancouver's Punjabi Market

31:56 S4: The Punjabi Market

The Punjabi market is considered to be North America's oldest little India. But how did it start, and why is it located in Vancouver?

In the latest episode, The Secret Life of Canada looks at some of the early history of South Asian people in B.C including: the stories of those first to arrive, the long fight for voting rights and the account of the Komagata Maru.

With the help of Naveen Girn from The Nameless Collective Podcast they explore how the neighbourhood of Kitsilano became home to some of Vancouver's first South Asian immigrants.

The Second Avenue Gurdwara in Kitsilano. Built in 1908, it was the religious, political, social, and cultural heart of the community. The Gurdwara was sold in 1970 to build the Ross Street temple. (Canadian National Railways/Library and Archives Canada/PA-)

Then, an interview with Gulzar Nanda chair of The Punjabi Market Collective to learn why the area went from being an epicentre of the South Asian community in the 70s into decline in the early 2000s and what the next generation of the market's community is doing to revitalise the neighbourhood.

Madan Dhingra opened Mona Cloth House in Punjabi Market in1990 after his wife Rajni Dhingra persuaded him to open their own business. (Kiran Singh)

