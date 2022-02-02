The truth behind the boy in the picture

Taken years apart at the Regina Indian Industrial School the photographs of Thomas Moore Keesick, from Muscowpetung Saulteaux First Nation, were published in 1897 for the Department of Indian Affairs annual report for the year 1896. (Library and Archives Canada/Annual report of the Department of Indian Affairs 1896/OCLC 1771148)

43:56 S4: The Boy in the Picture

In the first episode of season four, The Secret Life of Canada investigates the history behind one of the most referenced images connected to the Canadian Residential School system.

Often published with the title "Before and After", the photographs come with scant detail about the child in the photos. Who was this boy? What was his name? Where was he from and what happened to him after he was taken from home?

Co-hosts Leah Simone-Bowen and Falen Johnson go deep into the archives. With the help of filmmaker Louise BigEagle and journalist and writer Paul Seesequasis , creator of the Indigenous Archival Photo Project, they try to piece together the details and find that the images themselves may not be exactly as they appear.

What you'll hear this episode

A detailed description of the two images.

Why these photographs were taken and what they were used for.

The history behind the creation of the Regina Indian Industrial School.

An interview with filmmaker Louise BigEagle

Details about the life of Thomas Moore Keesick.

An interview with journalist and writer Paul Seesequasis, the creator of the Indigenous Archival Photo Project.

A closer look at the two photographs and what they can tell us.

How early photographic ethnographers constructed images of Indigenous people.

How the Indigenous Archival Photo Project is working to re-claim historical images.

More on one of Paul's favourite images from the archival project.

‘Children’ ~ (Dene), Délįne, Northwest Territories, 1968 <br><br>Photo: Rene Fumoleau <br>[NWT Archives] <a href="https://t.co/2giaPJI8UT">pic.twitter.com/2giaPJI8UT</a> —@PaulSeesequasis

Key References