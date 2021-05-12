Radio · Audio

S3: Mailbag!

We did it! We made it to our last episode of the season. Today Falen and Leah sort through the mail and answer your questions about treaties and unceded land; tell the story of a woman named Vivian MacMillan; and dive into the history of Zellers department store. (Remember Zeddy?) *Warning this episode contains descriptions of sexual assault from 7:43 -12:40

