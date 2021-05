Radio · Audio

Refocusing the lens: how Indigenous people are using documentaries to tell their own stories

Indigenous people have frequently been the subject matter in documentaries, but they haven’t always had a say in how they were represented. Now, more and more Indigenous people are appearing both on the silver screen and behind the camera.

