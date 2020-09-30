Reclaimed celebrates Indigenous kids with songs and stories for children of all ages

It's a big transition time during these back-to-school days, and this special episode of Reclaimed celebrates the youngest people in our lives: Indigenous kids and youth.

Reclaimed 53:22 Indigenous Kids

From the CBC Kids animated Indigenous children's show Molly of Denali and Inuit game songs, to Cree lullabies, a Navajo version of "Baby Shark" and Buffy Sainte-Marie performing on Sesame Street, this week's show shares songs and stories that are perfect for children of all ages—and their families.

(Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley)

Whether you're returning to school physically or virtually, get ready for a playlist to help provide some calm during these uncertain times. Join host Jarrett Martineau to listen and sing along to songs by and for Indigenous kids — Mahsi cho, let's go!

Highlights