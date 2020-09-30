Skip to Main Content
Reclaimed celebrates Indigenous kids with songs and stories for children of all ages
Radio·Listen

Reclaimed celebrates Indigenous kids with songs and stories for children of all ages

Celebrating the youngest people in our lives with songs & stories for and by Indigenous kids.
CBC Radio ·
This special episode of Reclaimed celebrates art made by and for Indigenous youth and kids. (Cara Romero Photography)

It's a big transition time during these back-to-school days, and this special episode of Reclaimed celebrates the youngest people in our lives: Indigenous kids and youth.

Reclaimed53:22Indigenous Kids

From the CBC Kids animated Indigenous children's show Molly of Denali and Inuit game songsto Cree lullabies, a Navajo version of "Baby Shark" and Buffy Sainte-Marie performing on Sesame Street, this week's show shares songs and stories that are perfect for children of all ages—and their families.

(Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley)

Whether you're returning to school physically or virtually, get ready for a playlist to help provide some calm during these uncertain times. Join host Jarrett Martineau to listen and sing along to songs by and for Indigenous kids — Mahsi cho, let's go!

Highlights

now