Reclaimed celebrates Indigenous kids with songs and stories for children of all ages
Celebrating the youngest people in our lives with songs & stories for and by Indigenous kids.
It's a big transition time during these back-to-school days, and this special episode of Reclaimed celebrates the youngest people in our lives: Indigenous kids and youth.
From the CBC Kids animated Indigenous children's show Molly of Denali and Inuit game songs, to Cree lullabies, a Navajo version of "Baby Shark" and Buffy Sainte-Marie performing on Sesame Street, this week's show shares songs and stories that are perfect for children of all ages—and their families.
Whether you're returning to school physically or virtually, get ready for a playlist to help provide some calm during these uncertain times. Join host Jarrett Martineau to listen and sing along to songs by and for Indigenous kids — Mahsi cho, let's go!
Highlights
- Sovereign Bill - the voice of Molly of Denali sharing a Reclaimed ID
- Buffy Sainte-Marie on Sesame Street in the 1970s singing a song about the wind
- Children's songs in Inuktitut recorded on vinyl by the CBC in the early 1980s.
- Baby Shark in Navajo (!)
- Plus, the cutest voices of Indigenous kids and youth throughout the show!