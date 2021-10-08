Skip to Main Content
Oct 9: Nobel prize winners in physics and chemistry, a super hot planet with calcium wind and more …

Burying CO2 in the deep sea, a sunscreen for the Great Barrier reef and walking water bears

Quirks & Quarks speaks with two newly minted Nobel laureates. (AP)
Quirks and Quarks54:02Nobel prize winners in physics and chemistry, a super hot planet with calcium wind, burying CO2 in the deep sea, a sunscreen for the Great Barrier reef and walking water bears.

