Oct 8: Nobel for quantum entanglement, mystery of the missing bear toes, the dinosaurs' last tsunami and more…
The genetics of the Anglo-Saxon takeover of England and activists work to “Support our Science’
On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:
Nobel Prize for quantum entanglement
This is the week the world's leading scientists wonder if they're going to get the call from Stockholm – and it came for physicist John Clauser. He shared the Physics prize with two colleagues for experiments carried out 50 years ago, demonstrating quantum entanglement – a phenomenon so bizarre and counterintuitive that Einstein thought it couldn't be real. Bob speaks with Dr. Clauser about the work that led to the prize.
The mystery of the missing bear toes
Researchers in BC who have been capturing and collaring grizzly bears have noticed a strangely high number of bears missing some or all of the toes and claws on their forefeet. This led them investigating the mystery of the missing digits, finding the culprit, and hopefully preventing it from happening in the future. Wildlife biologist Clayton Lamb from the University of British Columbia published his work in the Wildlife Society Bulletin
Painting a picture of the Chicxulub tsunami
66 million years ago a huge asteroid hit the Gulf of Mexico, sparking the global catastrophe that would wipe out the terrestrial dinosaurs. One of the results of that impact was a giant tsunami, which has now been simulated for the first time. In a study led by Molly Range, a paleoceanographer from the University of Michigan, the simulation showed that the wave generated immediately after impact reached a kilometre and a half in height as it spread across the Gulf of Mexico. The tsunami impacted oceans and shorelines around the world. The research was published in the journal AGU Advances.
Ancient DNA and the roots of Anglo-Saxon England
History records that not long after the fall of the Roman Empire, a new ruling group arrived in England from Europe — the Germanic Anglo-Saxons. But a new study of DNA from remains in graveyards in England suggests that this wasn't just a conquest that replaced the Roman ruling class. It was a mass migration of Europeans into England, and transformed both the genetics and culture of the island. The study was led by Duncan Sayer, a professor of archeology at the University of Central Lancashire, and published in Nature.
The "Support our Science" movement pushes to boost funding for young scientists
This summer, scientists from across Canada were circulating letters and petitions and rallying at Parliament to protest the fact that graduate students and postdoctoral scholars haven't received a pay raise in almost 20 years. Because of this low funding, many young scientists are now making less than minimum wage, which means they either have to live in poverty, quit science, or leave Canada. We speak with several members of the Support our Science movement, including postdoctoral scholar Courtney Robichaud, about the effects of these low wages on Canadian science and the solutions proposed by the group.
