Skip to Main Content
Oct 31: Wasps make cockroaches into zombies, water on the moon, how remoras surf whales and more…
Quirks & Quarks

Oct 31: Wasps make cockroaches into zombies, water on the moon, how remoras surf whales and more…

What Spirit bears do when we aren’t watching, and why hope matters in our environmental crisis and a continental question.

What Spirit bears do when we aren’t watching, and why hope matters in our environmental crisis

CBC Radio ·
Spirit Bears are the result of a recessive gene in black bears — similar to the gene that produces red hair in humans. Recent genetic studies show that the gene is even more rare than previously thought. (Doug Neasloss)
Quirks and Quarks54:00Wasps make cockroaches into zombies, water on the moon, how remoras surf whales, what Spirit bears do when we aren’t watching, and why hope matters in our environmental crisis and a continental question.

More from this episode

now