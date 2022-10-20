Oct 22: Brain cells play pong, genes for surviving the Black Death, a penguins extra egg and more…
Black hole burps and a natural history of spirits
On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:
Brain cells play Pong
Neurons from humans and mice have been taught to play the simple computer game Pong. Brett Kagan, the chief scientific officer at Cortical Labs in Melbourne, Australia, wanted to demonstrate that the intelligence inherent in neurons can be harnessed for future use in place of or in complement to machine learning. About 800,000 neurons collectively learned to play the video game in about five minutes. His research was published in the journal Neuron.
DNA shows the Black Death had a huge impact on our evolution
The Black Death tore through Europe, the Middle East, and northern Africa in the middle of the 14th century, killing nearly one out of every two people. New research shows that specific gene variants may have given survivors the edge, protecting them from the deadly disease. Unfortunately it may have left us, their descendants, more susceptible to auto-immune disease. Bob speaks with Luis Barreiro about his team's research, which was published in Nature.
This penguin lays two eggs so it can throw one away
The erect crested penguin exhibits what can only be described as very unusual egg laying behaviour. It lays two eggs, only to throw the first one away. It is a huge mystery to researchers like Lloyd Davis, from the Department of Science Communication at the University of Otago in New Zealand, why this so-called forgotten penguin does this . His research was published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Black hole's digestive delays
A team of astronomers has captured the 'burp' of a black hole enjoying a second helping of a meal it had made of a star two full years after it tore it apart and gobbled up most it. Now they're trying to understand how the leftovers were preserved, and then served up, so long after the black hole's 'dinner.' The team's research was published in the Astrophysical Journal. Bob speaks with astronomer Yvette Cendes about the physics behind the belching black hole.
In time for a Halloween tipple? A new book about the science of spirits
OK, not spooky spirits. Anthropologist Ian Tattersall has studied how humanity came to develop the distillation technology that led to the development of whiskey, vodka, tequila — and so many bad mornings. Bob speaks with Tattersall about his new book Distilled: A Natural History of Spirits.
