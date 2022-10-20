Oct 22: Brain cells play pong, genes for surviving the Black Death, a penguins extra egg and more…

Quirks and Quarks 54:02 Brain cells play pong, genes for surviving the Black Death, a penguins extra egg, black hole burps and a natural history of spirits

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:

Brain cells play Pong

Neurons from humans and mice have been taught to play the simple computer game Pong. Brett Kagan, the chief scientific officer at Cortical Labs in Melbourne, Australia, wanted to demonstrate that the intelligence inherent in neurons can be harnessed for future use in place of or in complement to machine learning. About 800,000 neurons collectively learned to play the video game in about five minutes. His research was published in the journal Neuron .

Quirks and Quarks 8:11 Brain cells play Pong

The 800,000 neurons in the dish learned to play the video game Pong in about 5 minutes. (Cortical Labs)

DNA shows the Black Death had a huge impact on our evolution

The Black Death tore through Europe, the Middle East, and northern Africa in the middle of the 14th century, killing nearly one out of every two people. New research shows that specific gene variants may have given survivors the edge, protecting them from the deadly disease. Unfortunately it may have left us, their descendants, more susceptible to auto-immune disease. Bob speaks with Luis Barreiro about his team's research, which was published in Nature .

Quirks and Quarks 8:56 DNA shows the Black Death had a huge impact on our evolution

The East Smithfield mass burial site in London, containing victims of the Black Death from the mid-14th century. A new study looked at the DNA of plague victims and found genetic variations that helped some people survive the deadly disease. (Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA))

This penguin lays two eggs so it can throw one away

The erect crested penguin exhibits what can only be described as very unusual egg laying behaviour. It lays two eggs, only to throw the first one away. It is a huge mystery to researchers like Lloyd Davis , from the Department of Science Communication at the University of Otago in New Zealand, why this so-called forgotten penguin does this . His research was published in the journal PLOS ONE .

Quirks and Quarks 7:53 This penguin lays two eggs so it can throw one away

The erect crested penguin lays two eggs, but pays no attention to the first, which is always much smaller than the second (Lloyd Davis)

Black hole's digestive delays

A team of astronomers has captured the 'burp' of a black hole enjoying a second helping of a meal it had made of a star two full years after it tore it apart and gobbled up most it. Now they're trying to understand how the leftovers were preserved, and then served up, so long after the black hole's 'dinner.' The team's research was published in the Astrophysical Journal . Bob speaks with astronomer Yvette Cendes about the physics behind the belching black hole.

Quirks and Quarks 8:26 Black hole’s digestive delays

An artist’s illustration of a “tidal disruption event,” in which a supermassive black hole shreds a star that passed nearby. Some of the material is flung out into space in long “jets.” (DESY, Science Communication Lab.)

In time for a Halloween tipple? A new book about the science of spirits

OK, not spooky spirits. Anthropologist Ian Tattersall has studied how humanity came to develop the distillation technology that led to the development of whiskey, vodka, tequila — and so many bad mornings. Bob speaks with Tattersall about his new book Distilled: A Natural History of Spirits .

Quirks and Quarks 15:42 In time for a Halloween tipple? A new book about the science of spirits