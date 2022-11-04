Nov 5: Socializing between chimps and gorillas, deer and daylight savings, giant asteroid and more…

Quirks and Quarks 54:02 Socializing between chimps and gorillas, deer and daylight savings, giant asteroid, aye-aye nose picking, Herzberg Gold medal and comet Shoemaker-Levy

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:

Chimps and gorillas will seek out and socialize with each other in shared territory

A long-term study in a park in the Republic of Congo in Africa has shown that, surprisingly, wild chimpanzees and gorillas will seek out particular individuals of the other species to play with and spend time with. The animals don't seem to be doing it to get food, or to fend off predators. It looks like they just enjoy spending time with individuals of another species. Bob speaks with Crickette Sanz , a primatologist at Washington University in St. Louis. Her team's research was published in the journal iScience.

Quirks and Quarks 9:52 Chimps and gorillas will seek out and socialize with each other in shared territory

A new study finds that chimpanzees (left) and gorillas (right) socialize together, the first time such inter-species socialization has been documented. (Sean Brogan)

Skipping the "fall back" and sticking with daylight saving would reduce vehicle/deer collisions

The switch back and forth between Standard Time and Daylight Time is annoying to many, and has been linked to increased heart attacks and other health issues. A new study , published in the journal Current Biology, shows it's not great for deer, either. When we "fall back" each November, evening rush hour suddenly happens in darkness, increasing the risk of vehicle/deer collisions. Bob speaks with Laura Prugh , a wildlife ecologist at the University of Washington.

Quirks and Quarks 7:22 Skipping the “fall back” and sticking with daylight saving would reduce vehicle/deer collisions

Staying on Daylight Time year-round could substantially reduce vehicle-deer collisions, a new study finds. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

A crater in Africa was caused by an asteroid twice the size of the one that killed the dinosaurs

New analysis of a two billion year old, heavily eroded crater in Africa suggests its the remnant of the biggest impact in the geological record. The reconstruction indicated an asteroid 25 kilometres across struck the Earth creating a 300 kilometre diameter crater, and initiating an early ecological catastrophe for the simple microbial life that inhabited Earth at the time. The study team included Natalie Allen from the departments of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester, and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and the work was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets .

Quirks and Quarks 7:58 A crater in Africa was caused by an asteroid twice the size of the one that killed the dinosaurs

A nocturnal primate from Madagascar is the world-champion nose-picker

The aye-aye is notable for its large red eyes, and strange elongated and skinny middle finger which it uses, among other things, to forage for insects under the bark of trees. But biologists have also observed it sticking this finger into its nose, through its sinus cavity right to the back of its throat, withdrawing it, and then eating the mucus that the finger draws out. Anne-Clair Fabre , an assistant professor at the University of Bern and curator at the Natural History Museum in Bern, was studying hand use among primates when she serendipitously stumbled on to this very strange behaviour. Her research was published in The Journal of Zoology.

Quirks and Quarks 7:09 A nocturnal primate from Madagascar is the world-champion nose-picker



Canada's most prestigious science award goes to research on habitat fragmentation

The Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering has been awarded to biologist Lenore Fahrig for her work studying how plants and animals fare when their habitat is broken up into small patches. Fahrig, the Chancellor's professor of biology at Carleton University, did influential research to show that preserving many small patches of natural habitat can work as well or better than trying to preserve a few large chunks.

Quirks and Quarks 14:51 Canada’s most prestigious science award goes to research on habitat fragmentation