Skip to Main Content
Quirks & Quarks

Nov 28: Quick tests for COVID, rat hides poison in its fur, neuroscientists see how we see colour and more…

Our planet’s climate zones are changing and why the hottest temperatures are in Death Valley

Our planet’s climate zones are changing and why the hottest temperatures are in Death Valley

CBC News ·
Researchers have decoded brain activity associated with colour vision (U.S. National Institutes of Health)
Quirks and Quarks54:00Quick tests for COVID, rat hides poison in its fur, neuroscientists see how we see colour, our planet’s climate zones are changing and why the hottest temperatures are in Death Valley

More from this episode

now