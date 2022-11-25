Nov 26: Turtles under ice, fungal electronics, airplane radiation and more…

Turtles under ice, fungal electronics, airplane radiation, black wolf viral resistance, hailstorm chasers and where the water’s going.

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:

Researchers spy on turtles to see how they survive winter under the ice

Quirks and Quarks 8:35 Researchers spy on turtles to see how they survive winter under the ice

The behaviour of freshwater turtles during Canada's long winters has long been a bit of a mystery to science. To find out how they spend their time, biologist Grégory Bulté and his colleagues used cameras and dataloggers to follow a population of Northern Map turtles over five months as they overwintered under the ice. The results, published in the Canadian Journal of Zoology , showed that the turtles stay active all winter long, and have adapted to absorb oxygen through their skin and mouths.

Myco-computing – scientists substitute fungus for circuit boards in electronics

Quirks and Quarks 7:56 Myco-computing – scientists substitute fungus for circuit boards in electronics

The rind-like skin produced by a wood-eating fungus turns out to be a flexible, strong, and biodegradable substitute for plastic circuit boards in electronics. Martin Kaltenbrunner and his colleagues at the soft materials lab at Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria, developed the material. The research was published in Science Advances .

Scientists have dubbed the new innovative material for circuit boards "Myceliotronics"; it could result in more sustainable electronics (Submitted by Martin Kaltenbrunner)

Airplane passengers are getting extra doses of radiation — and now we know its source

Quirks and Quarks 7:58 Airplane passengers are getting extra doses of radiation — and now we know its source

Flying 30 odd thousand feet up, passengers in airplanes are exposed to radiation from space that our atmosphere filters out lower down. Much of that radiation was from sources we've understood well for decades. But a significant portion has been mysterious. Now a team led by Kent Tobiska, the President and Chief Scientist of Space Environment Technologies, in California, has identified its source: leakage from the Earth's Van Allen radiation belts. His research is available on the physics arXiv .

A Boeing 747-8B5 flying at 35,000 feet. (Russ Heinl, BC, Canada)

Basic black looks good on wolves exposed to disease

Quirks and Quarks 7:51 Basic black looks good on wolves exposed to disease

Canine distemper virus has had an influence on the evolution of fur colour in Yellowstone Park wolf populations. Wolves with black coats stand a better chance of surviving CDV than wolves with grey fur. Sarah Cubaynes , a professor of evolutionary demography at the EPHE in Paris found the black fur gene may protect against respiratory diseases like CDV. Also, the wolves seem to know to mate with a partner of different colour to optimize the chance that the cubs will have black coats. Her research was published in Science.

A grey male and black female are locked into a copulatory tie while other packmates gather around, demonstrating mate choice based on coat color (Daniel Stahler/NPS)

A record-setting hailstorm in Alberta was a bonanza for scientific hail chasers

Quirks and Quarks 16:39 A record-setting hailstorm in Alberta was a bonanza for scientific hail chasers

This summer Alberta's 'hail alley' outdid itself with a storm that produced a Canadian-record breaking hailstone the size of a grapefruit. We hear what it was like on the ground that day for hail-chasing researchers with the Northern Hail Project (NHP) with exclusive behind-the-scenes dashcam footage as they tracked the storm and collected data to improve hailstorm forecasts. Julian Brimelow , the NHP executive director, says we should expect more of these types of large hailstone storms as our climate heats up.

This record-breaking hailstone was recovered northwest of Markerville, Alta. on August 1, 2022. The weight is 292.71 grams and the diameter is 123mm. (Francis Lavigne-Theriault/Northern Hail Project)

Listener question: With glaciers and ice caps melting, where's the water going?

Quirks and Quarks 2:20 Listener question: With glaciers and ice caps melting, where’s the water going?

A listener asks: With global warming, glaciers are melting, yet rivers throughout Europe and the United States are drying up. Where is all the water going?

For the answer we hear from Canadian scientist Caroline Aubry-Wake, a post-doctoral fellow in Physical Geography at Utrecht University in The Netherlands.