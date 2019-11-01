Skip to Main Content
CBC
Menu
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
CBC.ca HOME
Discover CBC
Comedy
Arts
Music
Books
Docs
Life
Parents
Kids
Kids News
Indspire Awards
Archives
MyCBC
All Locals
British Columbia
Calgary
Edmonton
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Manitoba
Thunder Bay
Sudbury
Windsor
London
Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamilton
Toronto
Ottawa
Montreal
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Nova Scotia
Newfoundland & Labrador
North
My Local Settings
Ottawa
Change
quickly access local content from your selected region
Select a new default local region:
British Columbia
Calgary
Edmonton
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Manitoba
Thunder Bay
Sudbury
Windsor
London
Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamilton
Toronto
Montreal
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Nova Scotia
Newfoundland & Labrador
North
News
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
Sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
Radio
Top Stories
All Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
LISTEN LIVE
Music
Read
Watch
Events
Explore
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Music Playlists
TV
Shows
Schedule
CBC Gem
Shop
More
Shop
Sitemap
Help
Contact
Contests
CBC Radio
Top Stories
All Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Radio
Nov 2, 2019: Roadway pollution, fungus promotes pancreatic cancer, the bang in the Big Bang and more…
Social Sharing
Quirks & Quarks
Nov 2, 2019: Roadway pollution, fungus promotes pancreatic cancer, the bang in the Big Bang and more…
Infant eels magnetic migration and the pathway to Mars
Social Sharing
Infant eels magnetic migration and the pathway to Mars
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Nov 01, 2019 3:38 PM ET | Last Updated: November 1
SpaceX Starship MK1 is planned as a reusable, 100 passenger spacecraft (SpaceX)
Listen to the full episode
54:01
More from this episode
Pollution sniffing investigators find air near roads is high in contaminants
A common fungus may drive tumour growth in pancreatic cancer
The universe was full of cold goop, then came the Big Bang
Infant eels use the moon and an internal compass to finish their transocean migration
Pathway to Mars
How we'll get to Mars — what's the biggest challenge, money or technology?