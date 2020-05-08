Skip to Main Content
An unseen black hole has been lurking in our galactic neighbourhood
Quirks & Quarks

Just 1000 light years away, its companion stars are visible to the naked eye.

CBC Radio ·
This artist's impression shows the orbits of the newly detected black hole (the red trace) with it's nearby companion stars. (L. Calçada/ESO)
Listen7:07

Bob McDonald speaks to astronomer Thomas Ravinius of the European Southern Observatory about his discovery.  

Ravinius and his colleagues published  their research on this discovery in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics

CBC News online has a full write up on this discovery.

 

 

