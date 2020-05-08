An unseen black hole has been lurking in our galactic neighbourhood
Just 1000 light years away, its companion stars are visible to the naked eye.
Listen7:07
Bob McDonald speaks to astronomer Thomas Ravinius of the European Southern Observatory about his discovery.
Ravinius and his colleagues published their research on this discovery in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.
CBC News online has a full write up on this discovery.
