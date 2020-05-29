Skip to Main Content
May 30: Swearing makes pain more tolerable, Mt. St. Helens 40 years later and more…
Quirks & Quarks
May 30: Swearing makes pain more tolerable, Mt. St. Helens 40 years later and more…
Turning plants into carnivores and COVID reopening speedbumps
Turning plants into carnivores and COVID reopening speedbumps
CBC Radio
·
Posted: May 29, 2020 6:05 PM ET | Last Updated: May 29
The eruption of Mount St. Helens shot a plume of ash and smoke more than 5,400 metres into the sky on May 18, 1980. (U.S. Geological Survey)
Listen to the full episode
54:00
More from this episode
The science of why bad words feel so good during painful moments
40 years ago, Mount St. Helens blew its top. Here's how it got green again
Recycling spare genes was how some plants turned into carnivores
COVID reopening: hoping it goes right - watching carefully how it might go wrong