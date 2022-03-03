Mar 5: Climate change and health, the biggest bacteria, rare earth metal recycling and more…

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald

IPCC report gives bleak warning about the future, but ideas on how we should prepare.

This week the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released the second part of its latest report on the state of our changing climate. In the report, the authors gave the bleakest warnings yet as to the impending climate breakdown, suggesting that not only is climate change here, but it's also going to hit us harder than we had previously imagined. But there may be hope in that we know what we have to do to prepare for the worst of it. We speak to Sherilee Harper of the University of Alberta, who was a lead author on the report , about what it says about climate-driven risks to human health and how we can avoid them.

Quirks and Quarks 8:39 IPCC report gives bleak warning about the future, but ideas on how we should prepare

Scientists discover the world's biggest bacteria

Researchers have found a bacterium so large you can see it with the naked eye living on mangrove leaves in the waters of the Caribbean. The spaghetti-shaped Thiomargarita magnifica studied by Verena Carvalho , a microbiologist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and colleagues, is a giant of the bacteria world. It is over one centimetre in length, which is at least 5,000 times larger than most microbes. Their research was released as a preprint on bioRxiv .

Quirks and Quarks 7:42 Scientists discover the world’s biggest bacteria

The giant spaghetti shaped bacterium Thiomargarita magnifica can be seen with the naked eye (Tomas Tyml)

Rare earth elements can be extracted from mining and electronic waste

Modern electronics from phones to computers to wind turbines depend on metals known as rare earth elements, but they're costly and difficult to mine. James Tour , a synthetic organic chemist at Rice University in Houston, and his team developed a new method for extracting them from fly ash from coal burning, bauxite residue from aluminum smelting and electronic waste. The research was published in Science Advances .

Quirks and Quarks 8:00 Rare earth elements can be extracted from mining and electronic waste

Researchers watch a wandering Antarctic iceberg the size of PEI melt down

For five years after it broke off an Antarctic ice shelf, a giant iceberg 160IF km long and 50km wide drifted in the Southern Ocean until it finally melted away. Anne Braakmann-Folgmann, a Ph.D. student at the Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling, at the University of Leeds in England, was part of a team that used satellites to track the fate of this wandering island, and learn what it can tell them about the ultimate fate of Antarctic ice. Her work was published in Remote Sensing of the Environment .

Quirks and Quarks 8:08 Researchers watch a wandering Antarctic iceberg the size of PEI melt down

Iceberg A-68a in 2020, captured by the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel 1 radar satellite. (European Space Agency, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

Could we be living in a computer simulation? And if we were, would there be any way to tell?

The Matrix might have been Hollywood science fiction, but some scientists and philosophers take the so-called "simulation hypothesis" — the idea that everything we see might be an artificial creation — seriously. Science journalist Dan Falk spoke with philosopher David Chalmers of New York University, astronomer Rich Terrile of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and physicist Sabine Hossenfelder of the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies to hear their perspectives on this provocative idea that straddles science and philosophy.