Mar 19: A sabretooth hypercarnivore, pack hunting spiders, urban trees and invasive insects, and more…

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald

Paleontologists identify the first sabre-toothed mammalian hypercarnivore

A newly described sabre-toothed animal, which 40 million years ago would have roamed what is now California, was one of the first mammals able to subsist exclusively on meat. By studying the fossilized lower jawbone of Diegoaelurus, researcher Ashley Poust was able to look at the animal's slicing scissor teeth called carnassials, which were really only good for tearing apart meat. The study was published in the journal PeerJ .

Quirks and Quarks 8:11 Paleontologists identify the first sabre-toothed mammalian hypercarnivore

A rare social spider hunts in packs in order to kill large prey

Violette Chiara, an animal cognition researcher currently at the University of Vigo in Spain, led a study of one of only two species of spider known to coordinate behaviour to hunt in packs. The spiders carefully monitor the vibration of their communal web to synchronize their movements to attack and kill prey that can be up to 700 times larger than themselves. Her research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences .

Quirks and Quarks 7:44 A rare social spider hunts in packs in order to kill large prey

VIDEO — Social spiders stopping in synchrony to sense vibration created by prey in their communal web.

The urban tree canopy is facing a worst-case scenario in the near future

Street trees are an aesthetically pleasing and beneficial feature of most modern cities. But a new study by Emma Hudgins , currently in the Department of Biology at Carleton University in Ottawa, estimated that 1.4 million trees in the U.S. alone will be killed by invasive insects by 2050, with considerable damage extending into cities in Canada as well. Her research was published in the Journal of Applied Ecology .

Quirks and Quarks 8:08 The urban tree canopy is facing a worst-case scenario in the near future

How do you test how well a whale hears?

A team of marine biologists including Dorian Houser , the director of Biologic & Bioacoustic Research at the U.S. National Marine Mammal Foundation in San Diego, California, will be performing the first hearing test on a wild baleen whale this spring in Norway. It's part of an attempt to understand the impact of ocean noise pollution on great whales and other marine animals.

Quirks and Quarks 8:13 How do you test how well a whale hears?

Even small concentrations of a chemical called 6PPD-quinone, which is found in most car tires, were fatal to brook trout and rainbow trout. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Rubber dust from car tires can poison freshwater fish

Fish die offs are common in waterways around roads after a storm and rubber dust from car tires may be one one reason why. A team led by Markus Brinkmann at the University of Saskatchewan found that a chemical called 6PPD-quinone, found in most car tires, is incredibly toxic to two trout species. Half of the rainbow and brook trout in the research tank would die when exposed to low concentrations of the chemical, much lower than is found in many rivers. Curiously, the chemical did not have an effect on two other species studied, Arctic char and white sturgeon. The research was published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters .

Quirks and Quarks 8:15 Rubber dust from car tires can poison freshwater fish

Your favourite shirt might soon be listening to your hearbeat

Researchers led by Yoel Fink in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created fabrics with special fibres woven into them that can be used to hear sounds. When those fabrics are worn close to the skin, they can monitor sounds including a human heartbeat. The piezoelectric fibre is inspired by the human ear and functions just like a microphone by converting pressure waves into mechanical vibrations. Their research was published in Nature.

Quirks and Quarks 7:43 Your favourite shirt might soon be listening to your hearbeat

The black acoustic fiber is woven into the fabric and works like a microphone to pick up sounds, such as your heartbeat (Fink Lab MIT/Elizabeth Meiklejohn RISD/Greg Hren)

Canada has lithium in Northwestern, Ontario. What is being done to mine it?

For the answer to this Quirks & Quarks listener question, we hear from Marie-Helene Fillion , an assistant professor in Mining Engineering at Laurentian University in Sudbury.