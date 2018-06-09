Skip to Main Content
Quirks & Quarks
CBC Radio
June 9, 2018 - Rising CO2 levels make food less nutritious, neonics and bees, tricking facial recognition
June 9, 2018 - Rising CO2 levels make food less nutritious, neonics and bees, tricking facial recognition
And slowing cyclones, crocodiles’ brains on Bach, and more
CBC Radio
·
June 8
A wman and child eating rice in Bangladesh, one of the many impoverished countries that will feel the impact of CO2-driven nutritional loss. (Getty Images)
Listen to the full episode
53:51
More from this episode
Rising carbon dioxide levels are turning rice and fish into junk food
Hurricanes are slowing down and settling in to do more damage
Scientists say restrictions on neonic pesticides aren't enough to save bees - we need a ban
AI researchers develop a way to trick facial recognition systems
Crocodile Bach - what classical music does to a reptile's brain
Where was the Higgs boson particle 'hiding' before it was discovered?
