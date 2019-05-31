Skip to Main Content
June 1 — The benefits of video games, composting corpses, brewing ancient beer and more…
Quirks & Quarks
June 1 — The benefits of video games, composting corpses, brewing ancient beer and more…
Right whales in the wrong place and supernovas and bipedalism
Right whales in the wrong place and supernovas and bipedalism
CBC Radio
Posted: May 31, 2019 3:00 PM ET | Last Updated: May 31
A child playing Mindlight, a video game designed to help children with anxiety. (GEMH Lab)
Listen to the full episode
53:50
More from this episode
Video games aren't corrupting young minds — they may be building them
Don't bury or cremate — soon you may compost your corpse
Drink like an Egyptian: 5000-year-old yeast is resurrected to brew ancient beer
Right whales were in the wrong place because of the wrong climate
Did our ancestors evolve to walk upright because of exploding stars?