July 28, 2018 - 'Shark Week' is bad for sharks, Milky Way music, climate change and fish smell and more

Also, flying a drone with your body, rats and coral reefs, hunting bison with fire, and sunscreen and freshwater lakes.

Also, flying a drone with your body, rats and reefs, hunting bison and fire, and sunscreen and lakes

Sandbar shark (Pixabay) Listen to the full episode 54:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories