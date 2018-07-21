Skip to Main Content
Quirks & Quarks
CBC Radio
July 21, 2018 -Bread came before agriculture, driving drowsiness, and more…
July 21, 2018 -Bread came before agriculture, driving drowsiness, and more…
Science of ‘Ant-Man,’ geese race north, dolphins avoid the bends, Jupiter’s new moons and a question of symmetry
CBC Radio
·
July 20
New research shows people have been eating bread for 14,000 years - well before the dawn of agriculture (US Agricultural research service )
Listen to the full episode
53:32
More from this episode
A bread recipe from 14,000 years ago: wild oats, barley, wheat and roots
Your car might be trying to kill you by lulling you with sleep-inducing vibrations
The science behind 'Ant-Man' — Did they really just put 'quantum' in front of everything?
Migrating geese are losing the race north - and their chicks are paying the price
Diving a kilometre down and not getting 'the bends' — how dolphins do it
Jupiter has 12 new moons — including one really weird one
The reason why most animals are symmetrical has to do with their locomotion
