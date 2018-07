July 14, 2018 - A biotech rescue for the northern white rhino, smarty-pants parrots brain structure, and more…

High-energy neutrino source found, night shifts disrupt our brain and gut clocks, and sizing up human roars

Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, died in March 2018. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images) Listen to the full episode 54:00 This week guest host Britt Wray sits in for Bob McDonald.

