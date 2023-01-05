Jan 7: A real viral video, is scientific innovation stagnating, rocks from the Oort cloud and more…

A real viral video, is scientific innovation stagnating, rocks from the Oort cloud, constipated scorpions, nature and nurture and why we try to cool fevers.

Quirks and Quarks 54:02 A real viral video, is scientific innovation stagnating, rocks from the Oort cloud, constipated scorpions, nature and nurture and why we try to cool fevers.

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:

A real viral video shows a microscopic virus attempting to infect a cell

Quirks and Quarks 8:12 A real viral video shows a microscopic virus attempting to infect a cell

After seven years of hard work, researchers at Duke University developed an imaging technique that captures unprecedented detail of how a virus moves around cells before it infects one. The improvement in real-time microscopic imaging is on par with the difference between a rudimentary flip book and a modern movie. This new technique, developed by Kevin Welsher and his colleagues, instead locks onto the target — in this case a virus — to capture all the detail previous techniques missed. The research was published in Nature Methods .

Read more on this story: Viral video? Watch this microscopic virus try to infect a cell

A new study suggests scientific innovation has been stagnating

Quirks and Quarks 8:14 A new study suggests scientific innovation has been stagnating

The findings of a huge study of 45 million scientific papers and 3.9 million patents across six decades suggests that despite a huge increase in scientific effort, the rate of truly innovative research findings is stagnating. Researchers at the University of Minnesota looked at patterns of citations that research papers were referencing to figure out how 'disruptive' or innovative the papers were to their fields. Russell Funk , an associate professor of strategic management and entrepreneurship, said they found a dramatic decline in relative level of disruptiveness in studies across all fields at around the same. He said that likely stems from scientists being discouraged from taking risks and the pressure they face to produce publishable, if not groundbreaking, results. The findings are published in the journal Nature .

Studying the sex lives of constipated scorpions

Quirks and Quarks 7:26 Studying the sex lives of constipated scorpions

In 2015, Colombian biologist Solimary Garcia-Hernandez discovered a scorpion with a strange way to avoid being killed by predators: when attacked, it drops its whole lower torso, including its tail, venom glands, and anus. The tail never grows back, which leaves the scorpions unable to defecate, and they slowly fill up with feces for the rest of their lives. A team of researchers from the University of São Paulo in Brazil, including Glauco Machado and Garcia-Hernandez, sought to find out the short and long-term effects of this puzzling behaviour, in particular focusing on the animals' ability to reproduce. In their results, published in the journal Integrative Zoology , they found that the male scorpions can still mate with females, but female scorpions can not carry as many offspring due to their insides being packed with poop. The team won an IgNobel prize for their work.

This scorpion has lost its tail, and as a result, its anus, and is therefore unable to defecate and is accumulating feces (the white material) in its abdomen. (John Uribe)

We thought the Oort cloud threw snowballs at us — but it's throwing rocks too

Quirks and Quarks 8:04 We thought the Oort cloud threw snowballs at us — but it’s throwing rocks too

A fireball that appeared in the sky over central Alberta nearly two years ago presented Dennis Vida , a meteor physicist at Western University in London, Ontario with a mystery. The rocky object that caused the fireball came from the Oort cloud in the outer solar system, previously thought to be home to only icy comets, not rocky bodies. The discovery now has astronomers re-thinking the very formation of the Solar System. His research was published in Nature Astronomy.

A biologist explains animal behaviour by tossing out the old nature/nurture debate

Quirks and Quarks 17:24 A biologist explains animal behaviour by tossing out the old nature/nurture debate

Animal behaviour – including our own – is endlessly complex. For generations scientists have debated what parts of behaviour are innate and what parts are a product of learning and the environment. It's an intriguing question, with implications for issues as important as morality and free will. It also may be the wrong question. In a new book, Marlene Zuk , an evolutionary biologist at The University of Minnesota makes the case that it's never either/or. Zuk explores the many fascinating and sometimes curious behaviours of a range of animals to demonstrate how they are the result of the complex interaction of genes and the environment. Her new book is called Dancing Cockatoos and the Dead Man Test: How Behavior Evolves and Why It Matters.

Evolutionary biologist Marlene Zuk delivers a talk about her book "Dancing Cockatoos and the Dead Man Test". (University of Minnesota)

Listener question: Why do we fight fevers?

Quirks and Quarks 2:22 Quirks & Quarks listener question

A listener asks: If fever is the body's way of fighting an invading virus, why do we rush to use medication aimed at lowering that temperature?