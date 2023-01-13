Content
Quirks & Quarks

Jan 14: Exxon's excellent climate science, dolphins drowned out by noise, supersonic but boomless and more...

Climate change and insects, and designing Canada’s lunar rover

CBC Radio ·
An illustration of an airplane with long and sleek design with a smooth bottom and extended nose.
An artist's depiction of NASA’s X-59 experimental aircraft. The plane is designed to fly faster than sound without producing the annoying — if not alarming — sonic booms. NASA expects a first flight within months. (Lockheed Martin/NASA)
Quirks and Quarks54:01Exxon’s excellent climate science, dolphins drowned out by ocean noise, supersonic but boomless, climate change and insects, and designing Canada’s lunar rover.

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:

ExxonMobil knew — and they knew really, really well

Quirks and Quarks8:29ExxonMobil knew — and they knew really, really well

A new analysis has revealed that for decades Exxon, and later ExxonMobil scientists were producing climate projections as precise and predictive as those being produced by public scientists. Despite the fact that their own internal science predicted "catastrophic" climate change from fossil fuel burning, the company's executives sowed doubt about it. The analysis looked at 16 projections the company made in internal documents between 1977 and 2003, including 12 from their very own climate models. Geoffrey Supran, an associate professor of environmental science and policy at the University of Miami, said he was floored when he first saw how closely the company's projections over the years matched the reality of the climate crisis. Their research was published in the journal Science

Dolphins yell to be heard over human noise, but the message doesn't get across

Quirks and Quarks7:55Dolphins yell to be heard over human noise, but the message doesn’t get across

Dolphins are social animals that rely on vocal communication for hunting, mating and navigation and there are concerns that human-produced noise from shipping and industrial activity may be interfering with that communication. Dolphins increase both the volume and duration of calls when faced with noisy environments, but a new experiment by biologist Pernille Meyer Sorensen from the University of Bristol in England found that this does not fully allow them to communicate successfully over noise. Her research was published in Current Biology.

WATCH: Researchers test how well dolphins cope with noise while doing a cooperative task 

Where's the Kaboom? NASA's new quiet supersonic plane is getting ready for lift off

Quirks and Quarks9:21Where’s the Kaboom? NASA’s new quiet supersonic plane is getting ready for lift off

Engineers behind NASA's new X-59 supersonic airplane are hoping the design of their new aircraft design will overcome the pesky problem that's hobbled the development of supersonic airliners: sonic booms. Noise concerns led to stifling regulations of supersonic flights over land which limited the deployment of supersonic airliners like Concorde. Craig Nickol, the Senior Technical Advisor for the Integrated Aviation Systems Program at the NASA Langley Research Center, said their new aircraft design should produce a soft thump instead of a boom. This experimental aircraft won't carry passengers, but could demonstrate a technology for future commercial airliners. They are gearing up for their first test flight, which may only be months away.

WATCH: A time lapse of the construction of NASA's X-59 experimental supersonic plane

Is climate change driving an "insectageddon"?

Quirks and Quarks10:37Is climate change driving an “insectageddon”?

Insects are an essential part of our ecosystems, and several recent reports have suggested their populations are on decline around the world due to factors including habitat loss and the overuse of pesticides. Recently, a study involving over 70 scientists from over 19 countries looked at how climate change was factoring into these declines. The work, led by Jeffrey Harvey of the Netherlands Institute of Ecology, looked at long term climatic effects such as rising sea levels and increased temperatures, and short term effects from sudden extreme weather events. Their paper was published in the journal Ecological Monographs.

A boy in a blue shirt looks down at his shoulder where a bright orange monarch butterfly is resting.
A monarch butterfly on a boy's shoulder. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Canada on the moon: A Canadian-made rover will pave the way for the next astronauts

Quirks and Quarks14:40Canada on the moon: A Canadian-made rover will pave the way for the next astronauts

A team of Canadian academics and engineering companies is developing our nation's next contribution to space exploration. The federal government recently announced that space systems company Canadensys will be designing and building the first Canadian lunar rover, expected to launch to the moon in 2026. Western University professor Gordon Osinski is the principal investigator and scientific lead on the project, and he will oversee the development of the scientific instruments required for the rover to complete its demanding mission. Quirks producer Amanda Buckiewicz visited with the team making the rover to learn about the challenges they're having to overcome.

A robot that looks like a pyramid with the top cut off, with solar panels on the side, and metal wheels, sits on a pile of sand in a dark warehouse.
A prototype rover named Scamp as seen at the Canadensys lunar rover testing facility in Stratford Ontario. The company has just been tapped to make Canada's first rover, which is expected to launch in the year 2026. (Amanda Buckiewicz/CBC Radio)

 

