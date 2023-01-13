Jan 14: Exxon's excellent climate science, dolphins drowned out by noise, supersonic but boomless and more...

Exxon’s excellent climate science, dolphins drowned out by ocean noise, supersonic but boomless, climate change and insects, and designing Canada’s lunar rover.

Quirks and Quarks 54:01 Exxon’s excellent climate science, dolphins drowned out by ocean noise, supersonic but boomless, climate change and insects, and designing Canada’s lunar rover.

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:

ExxonMobil knew — and they knew really, really well

Quirks and Quarks 8:29 ExxonMobil knew — and they knew really, really well

A new analysis has revealed that for decades Exxon, and later ExxonMobil scientists were producing climate projections as precise and predictive as those being produced by public scientists. Despite the fact that their own internal science predicted "catastrophic" climate change from fossil fuel burning, the company's executives sowed doubt about it. The analysis looked at 16 projections the company made in internal documents between 1977 and 2003, including 12 from their very own climate models. Geoffrey Supran , an associate professor of environmental science and policy at the University of Miami, said he was floored when he first saw how closely the company's projections over the years matched the reality of the climate crisis. Their research was published in the journal Science.

Dolphins yell to be heard over human noise, but the message doesn't get across

Quirks and Quarks 7:55 Dolphins yell to be heard over human noise, but the message doesn’t get across

Dolphins are social animals that rely on vocal communication for hunting, mating and navigation and there are concerns that human-produced noise from shipping and industrial activity may be interfering with that communication. Dolphins increase both the volume and duration of calls when faced with noisy environments, but a new experiment by biologist Pernille Meyer Sorensen from the University of Bristol in England found that this does not fully allow them to communicate successfully over noise. Her research was published in Current Biology.

WATCH: Researchers test how well dolphins cope with noise while doing a cooperative task

Where's the Kaboom? NASA's new quiet supersonic plane is getting ready for lift off

Quirks and Quarks 9:21 Where’s the Kaboom? NASA’s new quiet supersonic plane is getting ready for lift off

Engineers behind NASA's new X-59 supersonic airplane are hoping the design of their new aircraft design will overcome the pesky problem that's hobbled the development of supersonic airliners: sonic booms. Noise concerns led to stifling regulations of supersonic flights over land which limited the deployment of supersonic airliners like Concorde. Craig Nickol, the Senior Technical Advisor for the Integrated Aviation Systems Program at the NASA Langley Research Center, said their new aircraft design should produce a soft thump instead of a boom. This experimental aircraft won't carry passengers, but could demonstrate a technology for future commercial airliners. They are gearing up for their first test flight, which may only be months away.

WATCH: A time lapse of the construction of NASA's X-59 experimental supersonic plane

Is climate change driving an "insectageddon"?

Quirks and Quarks 10:37 Is climate change driving an “insectageddon”?

Insects are an essential part of our ecosystems, and several recent reports have suggested their populations are on decline around the world due to factors including habitat loss and the overuse of pesticides. Recently, a study involving over 70 scientists from over 19 countries looked at how climate change was factoring into these declines. The work, led by Jeffrey Harvey of the Netherlands Institute of Ecology, looked at long term climatic effects such as rising sea levels and increased temperatures, and short term effects from sudden extreme weather events. Their paper was published in the journal Ecological Monographs .

A monarch butterfly on a boy's shoulder. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Canada on the moon: A Canadian-made rover will pave the way for the next astronauts

Quirks and Quarks 14:40 Canada on the moon: A Canadian-made rover will pave the way for the next astronauts

A team of Canadian academics and engineering companies is developing our nation's next contribution to space exploration. The federal government recently announced that space systems company Canadensys will be designing and building the first Canadian lunar rover, expected to launch to the moon in 2026. Western University professor Gordon Osinski is the principal investigator and scientific lead on the project, and he will oversee the development of the scientific instruments required for the rover to complete its demanding mission. Quirks producer Amanda Buckiewicz visited with the team making the rover to learn about the challenges they're having to overcome.