Dec 24: Testing reindeer hearing, a river runs under Antarctica and more

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:

Figuring out what reindeer can hear to understand the impact from industrial sounds

Until recently, what and how well reindeer and caribou (they're the same species) can hear has been a bit of a mystery. Wildlife biologist Megan Perra , built a sound booth where she could give captive domestic reindeer a hearing test. Her results suggest reindeer could hear at much lower frequencies than previous thought. This is important conservation information as we try to understand how the sounds associated with industrial activities increasing in the north, like mining or oil and gas development, can fall within that range. The results were published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior.

Scientists discover massive river flowing under the Antarctic Ice

Researchers using airborne radar surveys and computer modelling found a previously undetected river pumping fresh water out to the ocean from underneath the Antarctic ice sheet. The river stretches 460 kilometres, which is similar to the distance between Toronto and Montreal, and is funnelling meltwater from an area as large as France and Germany combined. The team was led by Christine Dow , a professor in the department of Geography and Environmental Management at the University of Waterloo, and she says this could be the missing link in climate models and sea level rise estimates for the region. The research was published in the journal Nature Geoscience .

University of Waterloo researcher Christine Dow in Antarctica. She was part of the team that discovered a 460 kilometer river stretching under the Weddell region of Antarctica, pushing freshwater from under the ice out into the ocean. (Submitted by Christine Dow)

A shocking solution to accidental killing of sharks in fisheries

Battery powered electronic devices attached alongside the hooks on long-line fishing gear can discourage sharks from taking bait and getting caught as by-catch. The device produces a weak electrical pulse which can be detected by a shark's electroreception and repels them. The device called 'Shark Guard' reduced shark by-catch by an astounding 91 percent in the study's experiment. It was developed by Rob Enever , Head of Science and Uptake, and colleagues at Fishtek Marine in Devon, England. His research was published in Current Biology .

WATCH: Underwater behavioral footage of blue sharks reacting to SharkGuard MKII

Clawing back: How cougars and grizzlies are reintroducing themselves in Manitoba

More than a century ago settlers in Manitoba eliminated the last populations of cougars and grizzlies in the province. But in recent years rising numbers of sightings have convinced biologists that these top predators are back, likely with small breeding populations. CBC Manitoba reporter Bryce Hoye looks at how and why big carnivores are returning to Canada's centre.

READ MORE: How two persecuted predators driven to the brink are clawing back into home territory